The state agency that oversees gambling addiction services in Ohio is expecting a spike in calls to the state's problem gambling helpline this month. “We have more gambling at certain times of the year,” head of the Bureau of Problem Gambling Services, Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson. “March is one of them.”
In spite of having plenty of opportunities to gamble, Ohio has a rate of problem gambling that’s less than half the national rate of 2.2 percent,…
An amendment to the budget bill just passed by the Ohio House says racinos in the state can now offer video poker. It’s an idea that’s drawing criticism…
Marketing targeted to attract specific groups is common in the gambling industry and senior citizens are a common focus of it. But, that may be leading…