The pro football Hall of Fame Village in Canton just started construction on the second phase of a years’ long, nearly billion dollar project. WKSU’s Mark Arehart speaks with CEO Mike Crawford about the big bet to turn the Hall of Fame Village into the ‘Disneyland of football.’
