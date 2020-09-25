© 2020 WKSU
PRNDI 2017

  • Honors
    2017 PRNDI Awards - Enterprise
    Jeff St. Clair
    ,
    Our lives are immersed in materials and inventions that got their start in a lab somewhere.  But there’s often a sizable gap in our grasp of science and…
  • Grounded.jpg
    Honors
    2017 PRNDI Awards - Series
    In 2014, less than four years after Continental and United announced they were merging, United shut down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. The number…
  • Honors
    2017 PRNDI Awards - Newscast
    WKSU's entry for best newscast, from morning host Amanda Rabinowitz.  This newscast is from March 14, 2016 and represents a very interesting snapshot in…
  • RNC Logo
    Honors
    2017 PRNDI Awards - Continuing Coverage
    Covering the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland was about more than simply focusing on what was going on at night inside Quicken Loans Arena…