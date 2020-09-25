-
The legislation making changes across a variety of state policies because of coronavirus also settled an issue that lawmakers had been struggling with...
The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building…
Ohio school officials say they’re backing a plan that would phase-out the private school voucher program known as EdChoice. The House-passed legislation…
Republican leaders in the Senate and House are working on a deal that would stop a dramatic increase in the number of public school buildings where…
A lawmaker who backed the expansion of the state’s largest voucher program said it’s creating problems – with a 400% increase in the number of public…
A federal program that could provide $5 billion dollars to private schools across the country hasn’t received the ok from Congress yet.But that’s not…
More than 1,000 students, parents and leaders from private schools rallied at the Statehouse to thank lawmakers for money in the budget that helps…
A lawmaker wants to change the eligibility rules for people who want to get scholarships from the state to send their kids to certain private schools. The…