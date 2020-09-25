Gov. Mike DeWine has said the state will soon require schools to regularly report positive COVID-19 cases to the public. But the move has local infectious disease experts concerned about patient privacy. Drs. Amy Ray at MetroHealth and Joan Zoltanski at University Hospitals agree that schools should be transparent about numbers of new cases in order to keep the public informed – but should take care not to give any information that could identify individuals.

Listen • 1:01