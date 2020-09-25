prison reform

-
Once again, the ACLU of Ohio is pushing for criminal justice reform with a new report on what it calls the “Statehouse to prison pipeline."The ACLU’s Gary…
Changes are under way for how much time a person might spend in prison for a non-violent crime. The reforms of Ohio's criminal justice system will cut…
Akron and Summit County are getting funding to try a new way to reduce jail overcrowding.The funding comes from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur…
While the election may be driving a divide between and even inside political parties, conservatives and liberals in Ohio continue to work on one issue…