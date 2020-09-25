-
Ten days before Ohio’s rescheduled primary election, Selina Pagán and other volunteers drove through neighborhoods on Cleveland’s West Side to hand out vote-by-mail applications from a safe distance. They called it La Caravana de la Democracia. It was the group’s “shot in the dark” to help Spanish-speaking voters after the coronavirus pushed the election from polling places to the postal system.
Voters in 19 greater Cleveland communities will decide the fate of levies in their school districts when they head to the polls on Tuesday. If approved, the money will be used to avoid a deficit for Brooklyn City Schools and to provide emergency resources for Parma City Schools, West Geauga and Green Local Schools to name a few. Jennifer Houge with the Ohio School Boards Association says if voters don't pass the levies, these districts will have to make difficult decisions to balance their budgets.
