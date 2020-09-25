Primary election

Voters in 19 greater Cleveland communities will decide the fate of levies in their school districts when they head to the polls on Tuesday. If approved, the money will be used to avoid a deficit for Brooklyn City Schools and to provide emergency resources for Parma City Schools, West Geauga and Green Local Schools to name a few. Jennifer Houge with the Ohio School Boards Association says if voters don't pass the levies, these districts will have to make difficult decisions to balance their budgets.