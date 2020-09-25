Presidential Election 2020

-
Voter Registration Efforts Take on New Urgency in Cleveland Following Death of Supreme Court JusticeA Kent State political science professor who specializes in Supreme Court politics is not surprised about the partisan debate that’s erupted over filling…
Hip hop star and fashion designer Kanye West filed to run as a presidential candidate on the Ohio ballot today, the deadline for minor party and...
Like just about everything else these days, political campaigning has had to rely on virtual connections. This week, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) held an…
The only fraud being perpetrated in the 2020 presidential election so far is the unmitigated nonsense being tweeted out on a nearly daily basis by the...
A new poll found Ohioans approve of Gov. Mike DeWine’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far. Administered by Baldwin Wallace University, the poll looked at attitudes of registered voters ahead of the 2020 election in four Midwestern states: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Researchers originally aimed to assess attitudes on racism, sexism and environmentalism, said Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute Assistant Director Lauren Copeland, but pivoted to focus on the coronavirus at the last minute.
Six states are voting Tuesday, and Michigan is the biggest prize of the Democratic presidential primary contests. Listen to NPR's livestream beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
A local elections official says Ohio’s upcoming primary is drawing similar public interest and registration numbers as 2016. Tuesday marked the deadline…
Ohio’s Democratic Senator, Sherrod Brown, is not up for re-election this year. But during his appearance in Akron on Sunday, the conversation kept coming…
Ohioans are leaning Democratic ahead of the 2020 elections, according to a poll released this week. But the margin is slim and the state still could swing conservative before Election Day. The poll, administered by Baldwin Wallace University, looked at four Midwestern states – Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – for opinions on the Trump Administration and issues including immigration, the economy and environment.