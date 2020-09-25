President Trump's budget

-
Some 250 city officials from around the country are gathered in Cleveland this week for a meeting of the National League of Cities. They are concerned…
-
The State Department has quietly lifted President Trump’s curtailing of refugee resettlements, and the largest resettlement agency in Northeast Ohio is…
-
Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman expects President Donald Trump’s budget will go through big changes in Congress, though perhaps not quite as big as in the…
-
Five hundred cities around the world are staging demonstrations this weekend to promote awareness of and investments in science. The March For Science…
-
President Donald Trump is proposing massive cuts to the U.S. EPA.The Chicago-Sun Times recently reported that those cuts would include eliminating the…