President Trump

Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline is Today, Early Voting Begins Tuesday; Ohio Reports No COVID-19 Deaths on SundayToday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ohio Sunday, two more Cleveland bars and clubs have been cited for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders and more of the morning's headlines.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 24:Protesters take to the streets in Cleveland, ColumbusBWU poll shows Ohio is a tossupError by…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 22:Ohio’s COVID-19 positive test rate dropsNational Voter Registration Day events held in Northeast…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 21:Portman will vote on Supreme Court nomineeSenior centers, adult day cares can reopen todayOhio…
Former Vice President Joe Biden has begun making a few cautious forays back onto the campaign trail. But generally, even as President Donald Trump stumps…
WKSU Morning News Headlines for Friday, August 21:Goodyear: Attire supporting police OK, but no political wearGoodyear workers, lawmakers protest,…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 20:Trump lashes out at Goodyear over its political attire policyAkron responds to Trump’s Goodyear…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 10:Ohio tops 100,000 COVID-19 casesOhio bars cited for violating pandemic ordersMid-American Conference…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, August 7:DeWine tests negative for the coronavirusTrump blasts Biden’s faith during Ohio visitFormer United…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 6:UA faculty union rejects university-offered contractGov. DeWine delays coronavirus briefing for…