Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s concerned because the spread of COVID-19 continues to worsen in Ohio.
Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) says she’s not surprised that President Trump, upon arriving back to the White House after his hospital...
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), who took some of the most aggressive actions in the country early in the pandemic, says he agrees with President Donald Trump...
President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test has stirred questions about what health orders were followed at Cleveland Clinic during the presidential...
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is ensuring the people of Ohio that the state's elections are fair and secure. While it seemed to be in response to President...
A new Baldwin Wallace University/Great Lakes Poll reveals a partisan divide when it comes to how people are planning to vote.The poll surveyed likely…
The story in The Atlantic quoting anonymous sources saying President Donald Trump referred to American soldiers who lost their lives in service as ...
Sen. Sherrod Brown is joining political scientists, ethicists and others in criticizing elements of the Republican National Convention. President Donald…
Labor Day marks the point when campaigns ramp up visits to states. The itineraries for in-person campaigning haven’t been finalized yet. Republican...
Author David Giffels spent a year traveling around Ohio with the idea that by getting a better understanding of Ohio, he might get a better understanding…