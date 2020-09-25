-
Wexner Medical Center emergency medicine pharmacist Andrew North says the Jacob Javits Center in New York City hardly looks like a convention hall these...
More than a week ago, the state Board of Pharmacy created new limitations for prescribing drugs commonly used to treat lupus, malaria and autoimmune...
A group that supports single-payer health care is highlighting a study that shows Ohioans are worried about paying medical costs, and are taking dangerous…
Many of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 budget vetoes had to do with changes to Ohio’s Medicaid system. And part of that involves the two pharmacy benefit managers,…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 19:Ohio sues over $16M in alleged prescription drug overcharges;Fish in the Cuyahoga River are safe to…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 10: Tent city receives final shut down notice;Lawmakers OK bill creating database of violent…
A bipartisan bill dealing with how insurance companies deny certain treatments and drugs until other options are tried first is getting a final push in…
Senator Sherrod Brown is welcoming President Donald Trump’s signing this week of two bills aimed at getting consumers better prices on prescription drugs.…
A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post last week suggested Ohio-based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded…
It’s not unusual for pharmaceutical companies to offer payments to doctors – for speaking fees, for travel expenses, for lunches and for gifts. But a new…