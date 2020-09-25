-
A local legislator is looking for ways Ohio can protect provisions of the Affordable Care Act. A federal court is expected to rule soon on a Texas case…
Republican Gov. John Kasich and the Democrat who wants to replace him said Ohio needs to fight efforts to overturn the pre-existing conditions requirement…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 19:Akron could save $75M on sewer project via new design;Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo visits detainees of…
Gov. John Kasich says Ohio should be doing everything it can to defend the part of the Affordable Care Act that requires health-care coverage for people…