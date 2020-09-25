power plants

-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 5:ODH to distribute $56M to fight opioids;Inmate escapes Cuyahoga County jail;Health officials…
-
After years in limbo, a plan to construct a new coal plant has been scrapped. That leaves Ohio without any proposals for new coal-power generation.…
-
Ohio utilities are considering their next steps after federal regulators knocked down a measure that would have allowed subsidies for struggling power…
-
Akron-based First Energy lost $6-point-2-billion last year as it began taking steps to get out of the competitive energy business and back into being a…