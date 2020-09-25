-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
-
Cleveland has passed Detroit to become the mid-to-large-sized city with the highest poverty rate in country, according to new annual U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week. Both cities have seen their poverty rates fall over the past few years, but in 2019, Detroit caught up with its smaller Midwest peer. At 30.8 percent, Cleveland’s poverty rate is just 0.2 percentage points higher than the Motor City’s, a difference within 2 percent the margin of error.
-
Summit County is channeling another two-and-a-half million dollars toward the centering groups that advocates say are one key to saving babies’ lives. The…
-
As the coronavirus spreads, people are being urged to prepare by stocking up on food and supplies, checking to see if they can work from home if schools...
-
A group of advocates working on education, health care, trauma prevention and early intervention for young children has launched a new campaign to…
-
A new study shows young people of color in Ohio have fewer opportunities for economic advancement. The national study done by the Institute for Child,…
-
Poverty disproportionally impacts Cuyahoga County’s people of color, according to a study released Monday. The poll, commissioned by the Center for Community Solutions, targeted people with household incomes of $25,000 or less, which is near the federal poverty line. “On nearly every economic measure, people of color fare worse than whites in Cuyahoga County,” the report detailing the poll’s results says.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 26:Northeast Ohio poverty rates climb;Akron receives $2M grant for sexual assault cases;Cleveland…
-
Morning Headlines: Two Akron Park Projects Win $100,000 Grants; Browns to Stay in Berea for 20 YearsHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 18:Two Akron park projects win $100,000 grants;Diebolf Nixdorf to move 200 jobs to Hoover District;NWS…
-
Democratic lawmakers and anti-poverty advocates have pushed for years for changes to a tax credit aimed at low-income working Ohioans. With debate over…