Ohio reported nearly 500 positive COVID-19 cases Sunday which is the highest number for a Sunday since May; Gov. Mike DeWine and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have appealed in recent days for full approval of the COVID-19 vaccines as virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in their states; Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski issued an official statement over the weekend on the sheriff's office letterhead condemning The Indians name change to The Guardians; and more stories.

Listen • 4:23