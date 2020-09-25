-
City Council expanded Health Commissioner Joan Seidel's ability to close down large gatherings, as Portage County coronavirus cases surge
-
Morning Headlines: Stark & Summit Rise, Portage Drops On COVID Map; UA Reports 5 New Cases
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
-
Now that some schools have restarted in-person classes, after shifting to online learning in March, calls to child and family services are increasing. Whenever students return from summer break, social workers expect to see increased reports of possible child abuse. And this year some counties are approaching pre-pandemic levels already.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of uncertainty about how to restart normal activities, including school. Administrators, teachers, parents and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 9:Portage County has strong cluster of COVID-19 cases;Smaller surge of cases expected in Ohio;National…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 31:Kent State to pay $14M in refunds;Ohio lawmakers ask Trump for state disaster declaration;Voting…
-
Residents living in Summit, Portage, or Medina county looking to switch to greener options to help the environment can start with their lawn mower and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 31:Flu causes NE Ohio schools to close;Pro Football Hall of Fame focuses on health;WHO declares…
-
A Portage County farmer welcomes the signing of a trade agreement with China Wednesday. The truce asks China to respect intellectual property laws in…