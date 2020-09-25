-
The Geauga County Board of Elections has more than enough poll workers, due in part to the fact that they never stop recruiting them.
Ohio’s voting precincts normally need 37,000 poll workers on Election Day. But this year, 55,000 are needed.
During the first presidential debate in Cleveland, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to go to voting locations and "watch very carefully." The...
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 24:Protesters take to the streets in Cleveland, ColumbusBWU poll shows Ohio is a tossupError by…
With the General Election just six weeks away, many are concerned there won’t be enough people to work at voting locations. The average age of a poll…
Attorneys in Ohio who need to get some continuing education credits to remain in good standing now have one more way they can do it. They can get two of...
Voter turnout in Ohio has been around 70 percent in presidential election years, and elections officials think turnout will be high this year as well....
An effort to recruit poll workers is underway throughout the state.Secretary of State Jon Husted is facing down big numbers in this election.“We need over…