police shootings

The high-profile shootings of unarmed black men and children has shined a light on the need for better police training. As Statehouse correspondent Andy…
Case Western Reserve law students and faculty are requesting a federal investigation into the shooting death of an Emirati student by a Hudson police…
There will be no third trial for the former University of Cincinnati police who killed an unarmed motorist. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says he…
The state is offering its help to improve relationships between local law enforcement and community groups in Ohio.Citizen police academies, mediation…
What’s believed to be the first state task force in the nation to study how grand juries operate begins its work in Columbus next week. WKSU’s M.L.…