police shooting

Morning Headlines: UA, Barberton Form Cybersecurity Partnership, Heartbeat Bill Introduced in SenateHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 13:University of Akron, Barberton forme cybersecurity partnership;Heartbeat bill is now in both Ohio…
A wrongful death lawsuit related to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old John Crawford III inside a Beavercreek Walmart store more than four years ago took...
A man was shot and killed by a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy last night, after crashing his car on Interstate 90 near West Boulevard. The Cuyahoga…
Akron’s Police Chief James Nice resigned unexpectedly this afternoon at the request of Mayor Dan Horrigan.The Horrigan administration is offering no…
Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of…
Columbus police say an officer fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who pulled what turned out to be a BB gun from his waistband. Police say Tyree King was…