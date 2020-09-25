police reform

-
Young people have been on the front lines of the current social justice movement. And in Shaker Heights, two teenagers are developing a plan -- the “Just…
-
The phrase “defund the police” has become one of the battle cries of protesters across the country since George Floyd was killed in May by Minneapolis…
-
The state’s largest law enforcement organization says it’s cautiously on board with a lot of ideas being pushed out at the local, state and federal...
-
Gov. Mike DeWine is asking the Ohio General Assembly to ban chokeholds, except in life-or-death situations, and to require independent investigations...
-
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is calling for a number of reforms to the country's criminal justice system. She spoke before the…
-
An independent consultant has recommended reforms for the University of Cincinnati Police Department. The report from Exiger contains 14 findings with 25…