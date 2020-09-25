Updated: 8:24 p.m. Dec. 2, 2019 The City of Cleveland will delay adoption of Cuyahoga County’s ban on retail plastic bags, but only by six months instead of the full year originally proposed. Under the amended city council legislation easily approved Monday night, a Cleveland working group will have until July 1, 2020, to propose possible citywide rules for disposable bags. That’s also when Cuyahoga County plans to begin collecting fines from retailers for giving out plastic bags to customers.

Listen • 0:50