The Ohio Legislature has passed a controversial bill that bans communities from passing bans on containers like plastic bags or Styrofoam. Gov. DeWine,...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 28: Kent State outlines pay cuts amid $110M loss;DeWine outlines reopening plan;Akron man is seventh…
Updated: 3:00 p.m. Cincinnati City Council Member Chris Seelbach has announced the city could soon have a blanket ban on single use plastic bags....
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 15:Meijer to hire 600 workers in NE Ohio;Lordstown GM battery plant moves forward;Missing Port…
Giant Eagle's plastic blue bags are a common sight in Pittsburgh, often curbside on recycling day, used to pick up dog poop or sometimes cast aside on...
Morning Headlines: Car Battery Factory to be Near Lordstown; DeWine Opposes Plastic Bag Ban BacklashHere are your morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 6:Car battery factory to be near Lordstown;DeWine opposes plastic bag ban backlash;Fudge helps introduce…
State Senators considering one of two bills to ban local bans on plastic bags heard from around 40 opponents, who either came to a committee hearing or…
Updated: 8:24 p.m. Dec. 2, 2019 The City of Cleveland will delay adoption of Cuyahoga County’s ban on retail plastic bags, but only by six months instead of the full year originally proposed. Under the amended city council legislation easily approved Monday night, a Cleveland working group will have until July 1, 2020, to propose possible citywide rules for disposable bags. That’s also when Cuyahoga County plans to begin collecting fines from retailers for giving out plastic bags to customers.
Here are your headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 26:Cuyahoga, Cleveland disagree on plastic bag ban;FirstEnergy Solutions to change name1 missing in building…
An informal survey shows a majority of Cuyahoga County residents support a plastic bag ban that takes effect in a little over a month. The survey was sent…