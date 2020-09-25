Planning Director Jason Segedy

-
The city of Akron is asking developers to submit proposals to build single family homes on a 45-acre triangle of land near the Cuyahoga Valley National…
-
2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for northeast Ohio cities and towns trying to revitalize themselves. At least two dozen have turnaround plans in…
-
Akron's planning director says is being strategic in planning how to add 50,000 residents by 2050.The city has revitalization programs under way, like the…
-
A far-reaching plan for getting people to build and rebuild homes in Akron was laid out for City Council Monday. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Planning Director…