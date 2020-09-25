-
Many of Ohio’s doctors are already using telehealth to connect to their patients, especially during this pandemic. Now, Planned Parenthood says it is...
-
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Ohio from banning surgical abortions as part of state restrictions on non-essential procedures during the...
-
The operators of a Cincinnati abortion clinic that recently lost the variance it needs to stay open believe the problem has been resolved.Cincinnati’s…
-
Planned Parenthood says it will no longer provide birth control, HIV and STD testing and other health services with federal money known as Title X…
-
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is tapping into the national organization’s emergency funds to be able to provide birth control and other health care...
-
ACLU of Ohio filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging Ohio’s recent “heartbeat” abortion ban, which was signed into law last month.
-
Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon. The bill Ohio lawmakers passed and former Gov. John Kasich…
-
A federal judge has ruled Ohio cannot enforce its new law that defunds Planned Parenthood. Federal judge Michael Barrett has banned the new mostly…
-
The state of Ohio has settled its legal battle with Planned Parenthood, agreeing to pay thousands in legal fees and to not enforce controversial rules on…
-
The Ohio House and Senate took on a packed slate of bills during the last day of lawmaking before leaving for summer break. The bang of the gavel could be…