Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 31:Kent State to pay $14M in refunds;Ohio lawmakers ask Trump for state disaster declaration;Voting…
The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and some Ohio attorneys have filed an emergency lawsuit against the...
The operators of a Cincinnati abortion clinic that recently lost the variance it needs to stay open believe the problem has been resolved.Cincinnati’s…
An estimated 99,000 low income Ohioans who want birth control and reproductive health care services have fewer options now that Planned Parenthood…
Two Planned Parenthood offices in the Cincinnati area are closing their doors. Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio…
Morning Headlines: FirstEnergy Solutions Bankruptcy Hearing Continues, DeWine Backs Media in LawsuitHere are your morning headlines for Friday, August 23:FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy hearing continues;DeWine backs media in lawsuit;Officials warn…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday July 26:Amazon to open second, smaller Akron center;Public Square monument vandalized;Inspection finds…
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is tapping into the national organization’s emergency funds to be able to provide birth control and other health care...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 25:Yost attempts to postpone abortion ban;FBI asks for help in solving murders;Officials warn shut down…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 19:Judge briefly blocks ban of abortion method;Ohio shares $350M to fight opioids;Budish talks climate…