Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 26:Nonprofit raises $2M for Dayton shooting victims;CLE celebrates One World Day;Pipeline replacement…
Encino Energy is continuing to ramp up staffing at its new headquarters in Stark County. Encino is a natural gas and oil acquistion and development…
The NEXUS pipeline is beginning to carry natural gas through parts of Summit County. With that in mind the county is working to be better prepared for…
Morning Headlines: No Injuries in Akron Chemical Plant Explosion; NEXUS Installing Pipeline in GreenHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 19:No injuries in Akron chemical plant explosion;NEXUS is ready to install pipeline through Green;City…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 20:Fresh Mark facilities raided in Stark, Columbiana counties;Akron commission approves $12M housing…
The final say on building interstate pipelines, like the controversial NEXUS and ROVER natural gas lines across northern Ohio, rests with FERC—the Federal…
The Senate has confirmed Trump Administration nominees to fill two of four vacant seats on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That gives FERC enough…
After a decade of urging by environmentalists, many banks now have social responsibility policies for lending, including US Bank. It just modified its…
Cleanup is under way in Stark County where millions of gallons of drilling material spilled into a wetland during the construction of a natural gas…
There will be protests across the country tomorrow over the Dakota Access pipeline. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia reports on one scheduled for 4 p.m. in Northeast…