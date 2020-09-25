-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 3:Dru Joyce Classic moves to Cleveland;Ohio to test drinking water for chemicals;DeWine unveils…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Nov. 18:First trial of Ohio family slayings to begin;NFL to hear Garrett's appeal early this week;Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 11:Coroners warn public of overdose spike;Scientists predict harm algal bloom in Lake Erie;Resolution…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:Lake Erie smashes another high-water record;Canton to beign $4.7M road projects;University of Akron…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 8:Cuyahoga County to vote on plastic bag ban;Ohio online schools owe state millions;New rules to prevent…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 8:Carfentanil on the rise in Cuyahoga;Former rehab owner faces Medicaid fraud charges;Transportation…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 20:Summit County approves pipeline fund;Kasich plans to veto controversial bills;Memorial service…
-
Morning Headlines: Arrests Made in 2016 Pike Co. Murders, Judge Sides with Gun Rights Group Over KSUHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 14:Arrests made for 2016 Pike Co. murders;Judge blocks Kent State from imposing fees on gun rights…
-
More than two years after the gruesome incident, four people are under arrest for the murders of eight people in Pike County.
-
Two million people live in the 32 counties that make up Appalachian Ohio. And the voters there could play a key role in determining the nation’s next…