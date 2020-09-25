© 2020 WKSU
Pierre Boulez

  • Boulez leading Cleveland Orchestra
    Arts & Culture
    A Remembrance of Pierre Boulez
     Boulez made his American orchestra debut in Cleveland at the invitation of George Szell in March of 1965.Four years later, Szell made him the orchestra’s…