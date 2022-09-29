© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pickleball

  • Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James shares a laugh with staff members during the NBA basketball team's Media Day Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in El Segundo, Calif.
    NPR News
    LeBron James is buying a pickleball team
    Ayana Archie
    LeBron James is now part of a pickleball team ownership group that includes fellow NBA players Kevin Love and Draymond Green. Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity in the U.S.