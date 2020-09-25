-
The state has been trying to crack down on predatory practices associated with pharmacy benefit managers, the middlemen in big drug contracts. And…
Many of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 budget vetoes had to do with changes to Ohio’s Medicaid system. And part of that involves the two pharmacy benefit managers,…
Ohio’s attorney general wants lawmakers to make changes to the way the state deals with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Those are the private companies…
Ohio’s attorney general says one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in…
It’ll be at least a week before the state will release a full report it commissioned on how much it’s paying its pharmacy benefit managers compared with…
Ohioans who go to the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions sometimes pay more out of pocket with their insurance card than they would if they didn’t have…