Pharmaceutical industry

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, the subject of much speculation for the 2020 presidential election, took time to chat with WKSU about some of his priorities…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 26:Portage County sues drug distributors;Congressman Jim Jordan introduces articles of impeachment for…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 11:Cleveland to issue recycling fines;Cleveland natives dominate 72nd annual Tony Awards;Painesville…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 12:Lawmakers seek to buy time ahead of Affinity hospital closure;Cleveland Museum of Natural History…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 22:Children increasingly displaced by the opioid crisis;Woman charged with murder of 5-year-old…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 19:Youngstown Mayor faces public reprimand on his way out;Ohio gets two federal prosecutors in…
It’s not unusual for pharmaceutical companies to offer payments to doctors – for speaking fees, for travel expenses, for lunches and for gifts. But a new…