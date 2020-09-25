-
A Kent State expert says pet owners need to be aware of how COVID-19 could potentially be transmitted.Scientists believe coronavirus, which causes the…
-
When animals are put to sleep in Ohio, they are most often euthanized with medications administered by a veterinarian. But there have been some cases…
-
The difference between an animal assistant and a pet is an increasing concern for landlords in Ohio and the rest of the country. It was a big part of the…
-
A new report finds the veterinary industry directly contributes $2.4 billion to Ohio’s economy and contributes as much as $13 billion when indirect costs…
-
About three-dozen pets from Florida are now being offered for adoption in Cleveland after arriving this weekend before Hurricane Irma.The dogs and cats…
-
A new Ohio law will give immunity to people who rescue pets and kids from hot cars. Police Capt. Jim Coey recently got a report of a dog that had been…
-
The Ohio House has passed a bill to help pets who need emergency medical care. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains.It’s rare that the House votes…