A hearing in Akron on First Energy Solutions bankruptcy reorganization has been adjourned for now. A company spokesperson says Judge Alan Koschik, of the…
House lawmakers are working on possible changes to a bill that would bail out nuclear plants while repealing the state’s green energy standards on…
The owner of Ohio’s nuclear plants has taken the next step in its plans to shut down those facilities as part of its bankruptcy filing. But FirstEnergy…
Consumer, business and environmental groups are rallying to oppose FirstEnergy’s request for a federal bailout now that the company’s subsidiary…
FirstEnergy Solutions, the power-generating subsidiary that Akron-based FirstEnergy spun off into a separate company, filed for bankruptcy over the…
With thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue at stake, some northeast Ohio political leaders are trying to get rate increases approved…
Supporters of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant are holding a rally tomorrow (Saturday) in an attempt to keep the plant operating.FirstEnergy has been looking…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 16:Three former Pilot Flying J executives charged in billing fraud scheme;LyondelBasell Industries inks…
Ohio lawmakers have tabled a plan to add a fee to the electric bills of FirstEnergy customers to help pay for the utility’s unprofitable nuclear…
One of Ohio’s largest utilities is once again going to state lawmakers for a way to get a boost for its struggling power plants. FirstEnergy wants state…