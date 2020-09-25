-
Several unions representing workers at the state's two nuclear plants are objecting to a new bankruptcy plan by FirstEnergy Solutions, saying the energy...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 1:DeWine suspends execution;Perry nuclear plant temporarily shuts down;Cuyahoga jail struggles to…
-
A group has officially filed its first round of signatures calling for a referendum on Ohio’s new energy law that bails out nuclear plants and scraps…
-
Opponents are speaking out against the bill that would prop up two struggling nuclear plants while also tossing out the state’s green energy requirements…
-
Morning Headlines: 10th Subpoena Served on Cuyahoga County; New Errors in Marijuana Grower SelectionHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 1:Corruption investigators serve 10th subpoena on Cuyahoga County administration;State auditor finds more…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 26:More than a dozen districts to vote on school safety levy in August;State utility regulators…
-
First Energy Solutions says it’s going to shut down its nuclear power plants. And that means decommissioning them. It’s a lengthy, complex process with…
-
President Donald Trump’s comment about helping coal and nuclear power plants stay open may or may not affect First Energy Solutions’ announced intentions…