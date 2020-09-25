Mining company Cleveland-Cliffs will buy West Chester, Ohio-based steelmaker AK Steel in a deal valued at $1.1 billion, the companies announced Tuesday in a news release. The merger will combine Cliffs’ iron ore operations with AK Steel’s manufacturing business, which largely supplies the automotive industry. Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves will lead the company, according to the release, and AK Steel CEO Roger Newport plans to retire.

Listen • 0:56