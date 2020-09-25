-
Ohio’s attorney general wants lawmakers to make changes to the way the state deals with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Those are the private companies…
Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a prescription drug middleman that was working with the state’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.…
Ohio Medicaid is telling its five managed care plans to sever their contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers and to work up new deals by the…
A new audit commissioned by Ohio’s Medicaid program shows that there’s a nearly 9 percent differential between what the state pays the two companies…