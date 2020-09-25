payday lending reform

-
The comprehensive bill that completely changed the landscape for payday lenders in Ohio will officially go into effect this weekend, nine months after it…
-
M.L. Schultze Ohio’s overhaul of its payday lending laws will be fully implemented in April. At a conference in Washington Monday, it was applauded as a national model that ensures the short-term loans will continue to be offered without gouging consumers. During the discussion organized by the Pew Charitable Trusts, advocates for the overhaul said they battled more than three-dozen lobbyists for the payday lending industry who wanted to maintain the status quo, including interest rates and fees that averaged nearly 600 percent.
-
In the final chapter of one of the most surprising twists of the year, the Ohio House agreed with the Senate’s changes to a payday lending overhaul and…
-
Credit unions are disagreeing with claims that they will directly benefit from a new bill that’s written to crack down on the payday lending industry. As…
-
A bill to overhaul the payday lending industry in Ohio is heading back to the House after the Senate approved the legislation with some changes. Consumer…
-
The Ohio Senate is introducing changes to a payday lending crackdown that passed the House by a big margin. Supporters of the legislation say it will help…
-
The bill to clamp down on payday lending interest rates and fees has hit another wall. After passing out of the House with strong support, Senate…
-
Ohio lawmakers are preparing for a busy week at the Statehouse as they’re set to pass several big bills before leaving for summer break. As Statehouse…
-
A crackdown on payday lenders that lawmakers haven’t passed is a step closer to going before voters next year. The Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection…
-
A citizens group is trying to put an issue on the ballot that would cap the interest rates of payday loans at 28 percent without the loopholes in current…