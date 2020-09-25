-
Credit unions are disagreeing with claims that they will directly benefit from a new bill that’s written to crack down on the payday lending industry. As…
-
Some major proposed changes are coming to a bill that passed the Ohio House overwhelmingly earlier this month cracking down on the payday lending…
-
A crackdown on payday lenders that lawmakers haven’t passed is a step closer to going before voters next year. The Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection…
-
Accusations are flying at the State Capitol as the Ohio House continues in chaos without a speaker. The lawmaker considered to be the frontrunner says his…
-
A Republican state representative plans to introduce a bill later this week that would change the rules under which lawmakers accept gifts and would ban…
-
Advocates pushing for a crackdown on payday lenders are one step closer to getting their reform proposal on the November ballot. The group says they’re…
-
The group pushing for payday lending reform is taking their fight outside of the Statehouse and to Ohio voters. Advocates hope to put an issue that caps…
-
Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he believes Congress is ready to address the immigration-status of young adults brought here as children. And he…
-
After months of sitting in limbo, an Ohio House bill to crackdown on skyrocketing payday lending interest loans might see some movement. The next step is…
-
A bipartisan bill that would crack down on Ohio’s 650 payday lenders has received its first hearing in the House. A 2008 law toughened rules on payday…