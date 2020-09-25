Pat Gsellman

-
Akron officials say the project to upgrade the city’s sewer system has surpassed one of its goals.Repairs to the city’s wastewater treatment plant were…
Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project reached a major milestone in 2018 and is slated for completion this year.The underground tunnel that’s key to the…
A plan to save $75 million on Akron’s massive sewer project is awaiting a federal judge’s approval, after changes were approved by the Akron City…
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan christened Rosie today. “I christen thee Rosie, in honor of the brave residents like Rosie May Jacob who went to war on the…