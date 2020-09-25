-
A bill that sponsors say ensures religious freedom when it comes to marriage ceremonies is moving through the Ohio Legislature. However, opponents are…
The House passed the hotly debated “Pastor Protection” Act Wednesday. Democratic lawmakers argued that the bill would create a way for businesses to…
There’s another indication a controversial bill nicknamed the “pastor protection act” might be on its way to becoming law. Republican House Speaker Cliff…
The sponsor of a controversial bill that aims to protect clergy who oppose same-sex marriage from lawsuits says it’s being blocked from coming to the…