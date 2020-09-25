-
Worship is different these days, no matter the faith.Most houses of worship have closed, some before the state’s stay-at-home order was issued March 23.…
-
Passover begins today and Holy Week is underway leading up to Easter Sunday. Sometimes memories of holidays can blend together from year to year, but this one will be different for many Northeast Ohioans celebrating during a pandemic. Rev. Micah Sims of Lee Memorial AME Church in Cleveland is all in with virtual church, streaming services, posting updates and conducting much of church life with members staying in their homes.
-
The coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life. It’s changed how we interact with co-workers, family and friends. And for many in the Jewish community,…
-
On Friday night, the first night of Passover, Jews will sit down with family and friends for a ceremonial dinner. Preparing the ritual meal requires a lot…