When the state issued orders for people to stay home, public transit had to adjust. The Portage Area Regional Transit Authority (PARTA) cut routes,…
She used to be a METRO RTA driver. Now Dawn Distler is the agency's new Executive Director. She’s returning to northeast Ohio after 15 successful years in…
Portage County is about to join the growing list of Ohio locations using compressed natural gas to fuel part of its bus fleet. PARTA’s addition of CNG…
Buses without internal combustion engines have been the topic of discussion for the past two days at the North American Fuel Cell Bus Conference in Stark…
The Stark, Portage and Summit County transit agencies are holding public meetings on plans to coordinate service across county lines. The latest was…