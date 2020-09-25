Parkland shooting

-
The Instrument of Hope, a trumpet made partly of bullets and inspired by the survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., mass shooting, is touring the country to promote healing.
This was the year Ohio saw a dramatic tone shift when it comes to gun policies, with Gov. John Kasich positioning himself against the Legislature. For…
Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are making a stop at a Cleveland-area synagogue Friday to share their experience during the Feb. 14th…
Ohio students are once again preparing to walk out of their classrooms in support of stricter gun laws.The Friday walkouts, protests and marches will mark…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 11:House Speaker Rosenberger to resign amid federal investigation;University Hospitals fertility…
Thousands of gun control advocates gathered in Cleveland on Saturday for what was called The March for Our Lives. It was one of hundreds of marches held…
More than 100 teenagers at Rocky River High School joined thousands of their fellow students across Ohio Wednesday who observed 17 minutes of silence in…
Morning Headlines: Ohio Students Participate in National Walkouts; Rover Pipeline Halts ConstructionHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 14:Northeast Ohio students to support gun control in nationwide walkouts;Ohio school shooting…
Students at Roosevelt High School in Kent are planning to take part in the national school walkout on Wednesday.The walkout at Roosevelt is being planned…