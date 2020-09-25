-
Three busloads of Ohio teens will march in Washington this weekend with an estimated half a million students from around the country. They’re calling for…
-
A so-called “red flag” bill introduced in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate would allow guns to be confiscated from people thought to be safety risks…
-
More than 100 teenagers at Rocky River High School joined thousands of their fellow students across Ohio today, observing 17 minutes of silence in honor…
-
At least 14 Ohio colleges and universities have joined with more than 200 of their counterparts nationally, vowing to defend the admission of students who…