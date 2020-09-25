PARCC tests

-
Some Democrats and critics of the state's school district grade cards say they should have never been released this year since the test used to formula…
-
After a long delay, report cards are out for Ohio’s schools – and they show a big drop in the number of “A” grades on student performance on statewide…
-
Last year, Ohio scrapped the problematic standardized tests known as PARCC, but they’re still causing some issues for state officials. Statehouse…
-
A new study of a new test measuring what a student has learned over the course of a school year shows there’s still a big achievement gap between…