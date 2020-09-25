Paolo DeMaria

-
Updated: 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 K-12 public schools in Ohio are expecting roughly $460 million from the federal government to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic. That amount is based on the state’s share of Title 1 funding for high-poverty schools and much of it will be distributed to local districts, including charter schools, accordingly.
