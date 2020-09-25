-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 3, 2020:DeWine unveils new color-coded coronavirus alert systemCleveland records one-day record for new…
-
Dayton and Columbus are both reporting spikes in overdose deaths. Some experts say it's at least in part because of pandemic-related stress. Ann Stevens...
-
Deadly drug overdoses in Ohio fell nearly 22 percent in 2018, to the lowest number in three years. And overdose deaths dropped in every category of...
-
"We will find you and ensure that the justice system treats you like the drug dealer you are," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.
-
The Geauga County Board of Health will start distributing naloxone to the community starting this fall. County health officials will distribute 250 kits of the opioid overdose reversal medication known as Narcan thanks to a $75,000 state grant. Anyone can obtain a life-saving kit for free, said Geauga’s Director of Nursing, Christine Wyers.
-
Ohio coroners are raising new warnings following a spike in drug overdose deaths.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 19:Judge briefly blocks ban of abortion method;Ohio shares $350M to fight opioids;Budish talks climate…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 20:DeWine to propose gas tax increase;Suburban Cleveland mayor resigns amid allegations;Police…
-
The Ohio Health Department puts the official death toll last year from accidential drug overdoses at 4,854 people. That’s more than 13 people a day, and…
-
Morning Headlines: KSU Plans for 50th Anniversary of May 4; Three Shot in East Cleveland AltercationHere are your morning headlines for Monday, June 18:Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4;Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland…