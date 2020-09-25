-
Amid countless sales at big box stores over the post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend, some of Cleveland's newest retailers will be offering their own deals — from decidedly smaller boxes. BoxSpot, at Kinsman Avenue and East 81st Street, is a collection of 10 shipping containers, painted yellow and gray and repurposed to hold seven independently owned stores. Tenants include everything from a candy shop to an eyeglass store. There's also an outdoor picnic and performance space with tables and benches.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants drivers to know that a stretch of Interstate 490, between East 55th Street and I-77, will be closed later this month. The shutdown will alow for construction on the third and final phase of the $306 million Cleveland Opportunity Corridor project. Julie Meyer, ODOT's project manager for the Opportunity Corridor, said that she knows the closure will be challenging for drivers at first, but the agency has worked with the City of Cleveland to identify detour routes.
