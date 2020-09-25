Opioid lawsuits

Eric Stimac’s path to addiction began with a work injury. Several years ago, he said, he was working a side job on a day off. “It was some stage flooring,” he said. “We were unloading off the back of a box truck, and it fell off of the lift gate and then landed on my foot and crushed my foot.” Stimac couldn’t walk for months. He was prescribed Oxycontin, then Percocet and eventually became addicted to the pills.

Listen • 4:36