opioid epidemic

-
Dayton and Columbus are both reporting spikes in overdose deaths. Some experts say it's at least in part because of pandemic-related stress. Ann Stevens...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 12:Third minor earthquake hits NE Ohio;Cedar Point reveals new ride for 150th anniversary;UA's former…
-
Could data have helped prevent the opioid crisis in Ohio? A Kent State University researcher says yes. Public Health Professor Deric Kenne is partnering…
-
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s trying to unify elected officials and lawyers from cities and counties involved in opioid-related lawsuits. He wants to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 24:Ohio to receive $40M from opioid settlement;UAW vote on GM contract pushed back;State to increase…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 23:UAW to vote on GM contract;Ohio court to hear fight on school state takeovers;DeWine holds meeting…
-
Morning Headlines: National Opioid Settlement Could be Hard Sell; Lakewood Turns to Renewable EnergyHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 22:National opioid settlement could be hard sell;Drug companies to pay $260M to settle lawsuit;Lakewood…
-
Morning Headlines: Cleveland's Homicide Unit Down to 13; State Announces New Opioid Disposal ProgramHere are your morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 21:Cleveland's homicide unit down to 13 as killings continue;State announces new opioid disposal…
-
Ohio’s attorney general said his office is disappointed in a reported settlement with five drug makers and distributors in advance of a huge opioid trial…
-
When workers who have been injured on the job go to pharmacies to fill prescriptions for opioid painkillers, they will soon be getting something else with…